Kelowna city councillor Luke Stack will try this fall for a fifth term in office.
Stack confirmed Tuesday what he has indicated for months. “I’ll be going down to City Hall today to pick up my nomination papers,” he said.
First elected in 2008, Stack is the longest-serving member of city council.
If elected in October, he says his focus for the next term will be expanding parks and recreation, ensuring community safety, championing environmental issues, and promoting more affordable housing.
Stack recently retired as a the full-time executive director of the Society of Hope non-profit housing agency, which owns and maintains hundreds of apartments in the Central Okanagan. But he is staying on with the group as a consultant for a limited time.
In the four elections in which he has won a council seat, Stack finished seventh in 2008, sixth in 2011, first in 2014, and third in 2018.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 14 people have picked up nomination papers for mayor, and 49 have picked up nomination papers for an expected run for one of the eight councillor positions.