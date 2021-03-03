The level of Okanagan Lake should be controlled in a way that considers issues beyond shoreline flooding, water managers say.
Factors such as climate change, the health of fish populations, and the demands of agriculture should be assessed in a review of lake management practices, the Okanagan Basin Water Board says.
"We're very concerned about the current lake management level and the risks of extreme flooding in the future," Anna Warwick Sears, executive director of the OBWB, says in a release. "This is a serious problem we are facing. This is not hype."
Peachland officials last year called for the current full-pool designation of 342.48 metres above sea level to be lowered.
That would require water to be let out of Okanagan Lake faster and sooner each year than is currently the case, which Peachland officials say would reduce the chance of widespread flooding and shoreline erosion such as occurred along the town's lakeshore in 2017.
Provincial officials have long said that controlling the level of Okanagan Lake is an undertaking that tries to reconcile competing interests such as protection of fish habitat, infrastructure capacity, irrigation and domestic water needs, and protection of shoreline installations such as docks and sandy beaches.
But a consultant hired by the OBWB, Northwest Hydraulic, produced a report recently that said flooding would become worse in the years ahead if the Penticton dam continues to be operated in the same manner given the expected increase in water flows due to climate change.
Current operating methods and standards for managing the lake date back to 1974 and have not been significantly changed since then, the OBWB says.
The mayors of West Kelowna, Vernon, Summerland, Oliver, and Osoyoos have endorsed the OBWB's call for a review of lake management practices.
"The technical studies required for the review should be initiated as soon as possible, given they will take time, and each year that goes by increases the risk that the Okanagan will experience another significant flood," Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen says.
Residents of Green Bay, a lake-level neighbourhood in West Kelowna that often experiences flooding, also want such a review. "Water levels above full pool are unacceptable," Green Bay residents association spokesman Wayne Heal says.
"We need to find a solution and be very proactive to keep lake levels at or below full pool, given the climate dilemmas we all face," Heal says.