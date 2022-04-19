A visit by the Snowbirds to Kelowna this summer to mark the airport’s 75th year anniversary could coincide with the opening of a new aviation museum.
The Snowbirds will perform over Okanagan Lake on July 9 and 10. That’s right around the time the new KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence is expected to open just north of the airport.
“We’ll have to see how it works out, but we’re trying to tie the visit of the Snowbirds to the opening of the Centre for Excellence,” airport manager Sam Samaddar said Tuesday in an interview.
The 60,000 square-foot-centre, built to resemble the shape of an airplane, will include an aviation museum, airfield viewing gallery, and conference facilities. A featured exhibit will be a fully restored and flight-capable de Havilland Mosquito fighter used by the Royal Air Force in the Second World War.
The Snowbirds last performed in Kelowna in 2014. They were to have come to Kelowna in May 2020 but the visit was scrubbed because of bad weather. Instead, they had planned to fly direct from Kamloops to Comox but one of the jets crashed shortly after take-off, killing RCAF Capt. Jennifer Casey.
This summer, the Snowbirds will also perform over Penticton on Aug. 3 as part of Peach Fest celebrations.
In the mid-1940s, Penticton was the only community in the Okanagan with an airport, Samaddar said.
But in 1946, Kelowna residents voted 466-460 to authorize the city to spend $20,000 to buy a tobacco farm and convert it to a landing strip.
The airport opened in the fall of 1947. While the airport is often credited for helping to fuel Kelowna’s population and economic growth, even by the early 1990s Kelowna, Penticton, and Kamloops handled roughly similar numbers of passengers, Samaddar said.
Since then, however, there has been a drastic divergence in airport business between the three communities. In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, Kelowna’s airport handled 2.1 million passengers while Penticton had 160,000 passengers and Kamloops had 362,000 passengers.
After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, YLW’s passenger count fell to 650,000, the rebounded to 750,000 last year.
Based on passenger counts in the first quarter of 2022 and the number of seats being made available by airlines that use YLW, the airport expects to handle about 1.7 million passengers this year, Samaddar said.
“We’re seeing a good return in passenger numbers,” he said. “We’ll still be down from what we handled in 2019, but we’re one of the fastest-recovering airports in Canada.”