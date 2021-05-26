New cases of COVID-19 in B.C. have fallen back to where they were seven months ago.
Across B.C., there were 250 cases reported on Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
That continued a declining trend from a daily peak of 1,200 cases in early April and is similar to infection levels seen last October.
Forty of the new cases reported Wednesday were in the region served by Interior Health.
Almost three million people in B.C., which has a population of 5.1 million, have been vaccinated.
"As immunization is the foundation of our approach, i's crucial to our success that we all get registered and vaccinated," Henry and Dix said.
A pop-up vaccination clinic, open to all adults with a Rutland address, was to be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Rutland Centennial Park.
The community, of approximately 30,000 people, has a vaccination rate of about 45%, below the provincial average of 66%.