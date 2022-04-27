Kelowna is the mid-rise and single-family home capital of Canada, new data from the 2021 census suggests.
While new high-rises in the city may catch the eye, development growth has also been considerable in mid-rise buildings and traditional single-family homes.
The number of suites in buildings with less than five storeys has risen 23.7% In Kelowna since 2016, the highest increase of any city in Canada.
And the number of new single-family homes in Kelowna over the same period rose almost 10%, also the highest percentage of any city in the country. The national average increase was 6.4%
In the last five years, the number of apartments in high-rises in Kelowna was up 53% - that’s more than three times more than the national average increase of 15% for dwellings in high-rises.
“The rapid increase in the number of apartments is expected to continue in the future, and even accelerate,” Statistics Canada said in a Wednesday release accompanying the new information from last year’s census.
“Apartments represented more than half of the building permits issued from 2016 to 2021. Before 2011, apartments accounted for less than 40% of building permits. A number of factors explain this trend: population aging (seniors often live in smaller households), higher housing prices, smaller household sizes, and increasing urbanization,” StatsCan says.
Across Canada, 52.5% of all dwellings are single detached homes, down from 57.2% in 1981. But the current proportion is lowest in B.C., at 42.4% of all dwellings.
Across greater Kelowna, which includes all of the Central Okanagan, there are 94,335 occupied dwellings, the new census data shows.
Of the total, 46,335, or 49.1%, are single-detached homes. There are 21,395 dwellings, or 25.8% of the total, in buildings of less than five storeys.
In greater Kelowna, there are 4,235 “movable dwellings”, which StatsCan defines as mobile homes, houseboats, RVs, and railroad cars.
Last year’s census found there were 2,585 suites in Kelowna high-rises, defined as any building over five storeys in height, up from about 1,700 such dwellings in 2016.