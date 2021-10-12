The average number of new daily COVID-19 infections in B.C. has dropped about 30% from late September.
Over the four-day Thanksgiving day long weekend period, an average of 522 new cases were reported each day.
That compares to an average of about 740 cases in the last week of September and the first few days of October.
Of the total 2,090 cases confirmed between last Saturday and Tuesday, 814 were in the Fraser Health region. Interior Health had 404 new cases and Northern Health had 351 new cases.
Surging rates of COVID-19 have stretched the capacity of regional hospitals in the north and forced the airlifting of 55 critical care patients for treatment in other parts of the province.
In the past four days, another 28 people in B.C. died of COVID-19, including eight in the Interior Health region. That makes the toll 2,029 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
The number of people being treated in B.C. hospitals for COVID-19 dropped from 360 last Friday to 357 on Tuesday.