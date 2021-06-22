Canadians in other provinces are paid as much as $60 when they donate plasma but a new collection centre opened Tuesday in Kelowna offers only gratitude.
The Kelowna centre, at the former Sears location in Orchard Park mall, is the third one to be opened across the country by Canadian Blood Services.
"We are grateful for the generosity of our Kelowna blood donors and we know they are ready to carry on the tradition of giving to help meet the plasma needs for Canadian patients," CBS business development manager Janna Pantella said in a release.
Plasma is a protein-rich liquid in blood that is increasingly used in the production of specialized medicines to treat illnesses such as immune deficiency, bleeding disorders, and many types of cancers.
Because of a lack of plasma supply in Canada, about 75% of it used in this country in 2019 came from the U.S., where donors are paid. About $1 billion worth of plasma products was bought from U.S. providers in 2017.
To boost plasma supply, several provinces - including Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and, later this year, Alberta - allow donors to be paid.
A private firm, Canadian Plasma Resources, will open two large plasma collection centres in Edmonton and Calgary this fall that will more than double the company's production. The company says its collection centres operate under the same Health Canada rules as does Canadian Blood Services, which is a non-profit society.
Allowing paid plasma donations creates jobs in Canada, reduces the country's reliance on foreign supplies, creates a valuable export product, and will help in the development of Canada's medical technology industries, the private company says.
Donors can give plasma twice every seven days, getting paid up to $60 per donation.
In B.C., the NDP government banned paid plasma in April 2018.
"Our voluntary blood donation system is an integral resource that helps save lives thanks to people who graciously donate," Health Minister Adrian Dix said at the time.
"We are taking action to prevent payment for blood and plasma collection, and to make sure that the donations people give benefit people in our province and Canada," he said.
Companies in B.C. that offer to pay people to donate blood or plasma can be fined $100,000 for a first offence and $500,000 for each subsequent offence.
The Kelowna plasma donation centre run by Canadian Blood Services will operate Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 1.888.2Donate to set up an appointment time to donate your plasma.