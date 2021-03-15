COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors aged 85 and older are now open in several communities across the B.C. Interior, including in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon,
In addition, seniors aged 80 and older can start to book appointments this week to get vaccination shots at the clinics this week later this month, a week ahead of the original booking schedule.
The appointment system features set days this week when seniors can start to book their appointments, based on their age.
As of Monday, those aged 84 and older could start to make appointments. Today, appointments start for those 83 and older, and those 82 and older will be allowed to start booking appointments starting tomorrow. On Thursday, seniors 81 and older can start to book and on Friday, those 80 and older can start.
Appointments for seniors 85 and older and aboriginal people aged 65 and older started last week.
Appointments can be made by an eligible senior or someone on their behalf by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m seven days a week starting on their set day.
The province says it introduced the staggered approach to booking appointments to prevent long wait times on the phone and to avoid system overload.
In addition, B.C.’s current phase of its vaccination rollout program includes health-care workers.
According to Interior Health’s website, staff and medical staff who work in acute care in patient-care settings, including support staff, as well as IH staff who work in community settings and are in contact with clients, all community general practitioners (GPs), nurse practitioners, medical specialists, allied health and their clinical staff and any health-care workers already eligible but who have not yet been vaccinated, are now eligible for shots.
IH says it is working with the province on how appointments will be rolled out for health-care workers and expects to reveal that plan by March 22.
The province is predicting every eligible British Columbian who wants to be vaccinated should be able to receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by late July after another new vaccine was approved last month and a decision was made by the health ministry to delay second doses to four months instead of 42 days after the first shot.
The current vaccination roll out is now in its second phase, which is focused on seniors and health-care workers. The first phase focused on seniors in long-term and assisted care facilities.
IH will open 49 vaccination clinics throughout is area between now and March 24.
In Kelowna, there are two sites — one that opened Monday at Trinity Hall (1905 Springfield Road) and another at the Kelowna Health Services Centre (505 Doyle Ave.) that will open Wednesday.
In West Kelowna, a clinic will open March 22 at the Westbank Community Centre (2466 Main St).
For more information about the vaccination program, including eligibility and location and hours of operation at the clinics, go the IH website at news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines.
When arranging an appointment, the senior’s name will be asked for, their date of birth, postal code, contact information and personal health number, which can be found on the back of a B.C.’s driver’s licence or B.C. services card.
The province predicts more than 400,000 people will be immunized between now and early April as B.C.’s vaccination plan for the general public ramps up.
As of last Friday, just under 381,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had already been administered in the first phase of the program.
B.C. is starting with older residents because it has a large population over the age of 85. According to the 2016 census, B.C. was home to more than 109,000 residents older than 86, with nearly 10,000 older than 95.
It was a point Premier John Horgan made last week when explaining why B.C. is not following Alberta’s lead and offering vaccines to all its residents.
“We have an older population than other provinces across the country,” said Horgan. “So that’s why we had to start with the 90-plus.”
Both provinces made an early priority of vaccinating long-term care residents and staff, as well as home-care workers and hospital workers who may come in contact with COVID-19 patients. Also, in its first phase of vaccinations, B.C. included essential visitors to long-term care facilities.
The current phase has also expanded to include all hospital staff, doctors working in the community, and vulnerable groups living or working in some congregated settings such as jails and shelters.