A significant amount of illicit drugs were seized by Lake Country RCMP from a vehicle that seemed suspicious to a local resident.
Last Friday, a Lake Country resident noticed a yellow Toyota Camry idling on the wrong side of Woodsdale Road in Lake Country.
“He reported it as suspicious not only because of its location, but also because it was running, missing a front tire, and a man appeared to be sleeping in the front seat,” said Sgt. Jon Collins of the Lake Country RCMP in a news release.
An officer attended and arrested a 50-year-old Lake Country man who was in the vehicle.
“During their search of the vehicle, police seized significant quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine,” said police spokeswoman Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Over $1,300 in Canadian currency was also seized.”
The vehicle, which was uninsured, was towed away.
The man was subsequently released without charges, but the investigation isn’t over.
“This was certainly outside of the norm for our community,” said Sgt. Collins. “We want to thank the community member for reporting this matter to us. It was a great observation on his part.”