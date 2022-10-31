When Canada plays Morocco in World Cup action on Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, soccer fans can watch the game in their favourite watering hole.
But they won’t be able to drink alcohol while cheering on the Reds.
The provincial government announced extended operating hours for bars and pubs during the World Cup, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.
“This is the first time that Canada has qualified for the World Cup since 1986,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a Monday release.
“In recognition of this, liquor primary establishments can extend their hours so soccer fans can support their team in a positive way with other fans, while also supporting the economic recovery of the hospitality sector coming out of the pandemic.”
The World Cup is being held in Qatar this year and with the 10-hour time difference many of the games will be held during the early morning hours in B.C.
While there will be change to the hours of liquor sales and service, bars, pubs, and restaurants can choose to remain open and serve non-alcoholic beverages during the extended hours.
Canada’s first three games are Nov. 23 against Belgium at 11 a.m. PDT, Nov. 27 against Croatia at 8 a.m., and Dec. 1 against Morocco at 7 a.m.
A bar or pub must close at its regular time, with patrons exiting the premises, and remain closed for at least one hour before re-opening to serve non-alcoholic drinks.