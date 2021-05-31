A house listed on Kelowna's heritage register has been moved to make way for a proposed 20-unit rental building.
The home at 1875 Richter St was lifted from its foundations early Monday and trucked to a new location in Southeast Kelowna.
It was built in 1911 and is considered to be a "fine example of the Queen Anne Revival architectural style", according to the heritage register.
"It has survived in virtually intact original condition and is particularly noteworthy for the rarity of its style in Kelowna, its imposing size and its grand setting," the register states
Inclusion on the city's heritage register is mainly for informational purposes and it does not mean a property cannot be renovated, moved, or even demolished.
Only a handful of properties - most of which, such as the Laurel packinghouse, are owned by the city - have a formal heritage protection status.
The Richter Street home was also outside the boundaries of the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation District, an area of similarly old homes structures closer to Okanagan Lake, in which some special permissions from the city are needed to renovate or remove homes.
Owners of the property at 1875 Richter St have an application with the city to rezone the site to low density multiple housing (residential rental tenure only).
That sort of use for the property is projected for the site under the official community plan.