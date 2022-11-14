Brea Lake, chief executive officer of Accelerate Okanagan, has been named Kelowna’s ‘Business Leader of the Year’, by the Chamber of Commerce.
“She personifies all the best in how to weather the economic challenges faced by the tech world over the past several years,” chamber president Pamela Pearson said in a Monday release.
Lake, a graduate of Okanagan College, previously worked at Disney’s Interactive Studios, where she was responsible for global training and curriculum development. She joined Accelerate Okanagan as the agency’s community manager, then was Director of Operations, before being named CEO.
The chamber will host the annual Business Excellence Awards Nov. 23 at the Delta Grand Hotel. Sixteen winners will be named from the 300 who were nominated.