A long-vacant property at the southwest corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road in Kelowna is being eyed for 401 new homes.
Five six-storey buildings are proposed for the site, which is directly south of Orchard Park mall.
City council will be asked Monday to begin a rezoning process which is designed to ensure all the new homes would be rental units.
Municipal planners recommend approval, saying the project fits with the city’s goal of increasing the number of people who live in the city’s five main urban areas. The area around the mall is called ‘Midtown’, at least by the city.
In 2013, there were plans to develop the 4.4 acre site but construction never started.
Ironclad Developments, the Manitoba-based company behind the new proposal, says the project would include some commercial premises, as well as a business centre, fitness centre, off-leash dog run, and dog wash feature.