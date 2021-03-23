The Regional District of Central Okanagan is receiving an extra $357,000 from the provincial government to help in the recovery from COVID-19.
Last year, the RDCO received $1.1 million from the ReStart program. Additional funding for regional districts across B.C. was announced this week.
"So the total under the program for RDCO is now $1,464,000 for 2020-2021," regional district spokesman Bruce Smith wrote in an email to The Daily Courier.
Province-wide, regional districts will share an additional $10 million in COVID-19 relief and recovery support.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all our lives and local governments are on the front line, which is why we have already delivered hundreds of millions directly to communities to support them through restart and recovery," Minister of Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said in a government release.
Money provided to local governments to help in the pandemic recovery comes equally from the provincial and federal governments.
Of the $1.1 million that was received last year by the RDCO, Smith says, some was allocated to offset unforeseen costs related to the pandemic, and some was used to cover lost revenues.
Some examples of spending so far include, according to RDCO documents:
- $60,000 (representing 60% of the necessary funding for) a new "business analyst position required for economic recovery"
- $72,000 for a new RDCO website
- $22,500 for a new citizen survey that includes some questions on the pandemic
- $60,000 to reconfigure the front counter at the RDCO office on KLO Road
- $30,000 for a new "touchless door" at the office building
- $30,000 to for extra staff time to put more information on the web
- $50,000 to replace desktop computers with laptops
- $36,000 for Office 365, a set of subscription apps from Microsoft
- $5,000 for TVs and webcams in staff cubicles so employees can participate in online meetings
- $150,000 for extra security, personal protective equipment, and portable toilets at regional parks
- tens of thousands of dollars for additional janitorial services