There are 15 species of bats in the Okanagan but most of them, to us anyway, are as quiet as church mice.
Bats used a trait called echolocation, similar to sonar.
“Like sonar, echolocation is the use of reflected sound, in this case echoes, to locate objects or to navigate in the dark,” says Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, Okanagan co-ordinator for the BC Community Bat program.
“Bats produce sound through their mouth or nose, and then listen for the echo with their gigantic ears,” she says.
Of the 15 bat species in the Okanagan, the only one whose echolocation calls are audible to humans is the Spotted Bat. Its calls sound like a series of clicks.
Next week is ‘Bat Week’, with a number of events planned to educate people on the importance of the bats to the Valley’s ecological system, and to dispel myths that bats are dangerous or frequent carriers of disease. It’s not coincidentally staged around Halloween, de la Vega says, because this is the time of year bats get a bad rap.
“Halloween is a time of the year when typically bats are portrayed as blood-sucking and spooky,” she said.
In reality, the B.C. bat population is under threat because of low mortality - most bats have only one pup per year. Their habitat is also increasingly under pressure because of urban development.
A potentially lethal threat is white nose syndrome, which has been discovered among bat populations in Washington state but has not yet been found in B.C.
The Central Okanagan Regional District is running a ‘Going Batty’ program at the Mission Creek education centre on Oct. 25. For more information, see rdco.com/parksprograms
Also, an information booth will be set up at the Mission Park mall on Oct. 29, and the ‘Bats: Out of the Darkness’ travelling exhibit will at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon until Oct. 29.
The historic Peachland school house on Beach Avenue has a large colony of bats in its attic, along with displays about the only mammals that can fly.
Fun facts about bats:
1. They are not related to rodents, and in fact they are genetically more closely related to whales than rodents.
2. A Little Brown Bat, common in the Okanagan, can eat as many as 600 mosquitoes in an hour. They also eat agricultural pests such as beetles, moths, and leafhoppers.
3. Because bats are considered wildlife, not pests, they are protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act, and it is illegal to physically remove them from a building.
4. The Okanagan has the highest diversity of bats in Canada.
5. This is the time of the year when bats are getting ready to hibernate locally or migrate south. During hibernation, they lower their heart rate and body temperature so they can survive the winter without eating.