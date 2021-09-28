The trial of two men charged in the death of a Kelowna cook on Canada Day 2018 came to an abrupt end Tuesday.
Noah Vaten pleaded guilty to manslaughter and Nathan Truant pleaded guilty to assault, a spokesman for the BC Prosecution Service said. “The matter has been adjourned to Oct. 13 for the sentencing date,” Dan McLaughlin said in an email.
Vaten and Truant were among a group of young people who chased Esa Carriere, 23, from Kasugai Gardens near City Hall to the nearby Queensway bus exchange as fireworks exploded overhead on July 1, 2018.
Carriere was a cook who had recently moved to Kelowna. He did not know anyone in the group who chased him when a dispute of some sort broke out.
After he was knocked or fell to the ground, Carriere was assaulted and stabbed in the chest.
When he was arrested, Vaten said heavy cocaine and alcohol use caused him to black out the night Carriere was killed. He said he had little recall of the evening.
"It's super, super, super hard to see this in my head," Vaten told a police interviewer in a recording that was shown in court last March. “I think I blacked out at eight or nine o’clock.”
Vaten later confessed to the killing to an undercover officer who shared a cell with him. Questioned about this confession when he took the stand in his own defence last week, Vaten said he was afraid of his cellmate and wanted to appear tough, Global Okanagan reported.