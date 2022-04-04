In four years, the Central Okanagan school district will become a seller rather than a buyer of portable classrooms.
If a new West Kelowna high school opens as planned by 2026, and if the government funds an addition to Dr. Knox Middle School, the district will have a surplus of portable classrooms on its hands, trustees will hear Wednesday.
But in the nearer term, with student enrolment rising, the district will need to buy 19 portable classrooms by September 2023. That will make for 139 portables in use across the district.
“The district’s enrollment has continued to increase and most schools are operating beyond the Ministry of Education’s calculated operating capacity,” reads part of a report to trustees from district staff.
Since 2018, the district has added 23 portable classrooms to schools across the Central Okanagan, at an expense of almost $5 million.
Some of the portables are new but others are bought from school districts with declining student enrolment, such as Quesnel.
Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary in West Kelowna has the most portables, with 15. Enrolment pressure at that school will be eased in September 2026 with the opening of a new high school on the site currently occupied by George Pringle Elementary.
Dr. Knox Middle School has 11 portables, which could be decommissioned if the government approves funding for an expansion to the school.
By 2026, projections and funding assumptions indicate, the district will be able to have sold 12 portables, leaving it with 128 in use.