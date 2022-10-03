Two two-term Kelowna city councillors said their farewells, for now, to public life on Monday.
Ryan Donn and Brad Seiben, both first elected in 2014, are not running for third terms in next Saturday's municipal election.
Sieben said he thought the city had made good progress in addressing issues such as homelessness and support for those with mental health challenges and drug addictions, despite those subjects historically being the purview of the provincial government.
The public and the development community's faith in Kelowna's future is shown by the record-setting pace of construction and the fact the city has Canada's highest growth rate, Sieben said.
Sieben also praised the leadership style of Mayor Colin Basran, saying he had done a good job of building productive relationships with the provincial and federal government.
In an apparent swipe at Basran's chief mayoral challenger, Tom Dyas, Sieben said: "Stomping your feet and jumping up and down just to get headlines does not do it and you will be tuned out provincially and federally."
For his part, Donn also said Basran had done "an amazing" job since first being elected mayor in 2014.
While Donn said he was looking forward to having time to spend on other interests, he also hinted at a possible revival of his political career. "In another season of life, I would love to come back."