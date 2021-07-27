Construction of the new roundabout at Gellatly-Carrington roads in West Kelowna is almost complete and the intersection is set to re-open permanently to motorists about 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Final landscaping work will continue over the next several weeks with little impact to traffic, the City of West Kelowna said in a news release.
The $1.32 million roundabout project also includes a three-metre-wide, paved multi-use path between Witt and Boucherie Roads, which is scheduled for completion in September, and improvements to Smith Creek.