West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom votes on an issue during a council deliberation in January. He announced Tuesday he will run for re-election in October.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom will seek a second term in office this fall.

He announced his intention to seek re-election on Tuesday. Highlights of the current term, he said in a release, include construction of the new Rose Valley water treatment plant, construction of the municipality’s first purpose-built city hall, and various road improvements.

“Milsom leads with integrity, compassion, understanding and action,” a release states. “He tells the truth and keeps his word.”

Milsom, a resident of the Westside since 1992, was a financial planner before retiring and successfully running for mayor in 2018. He’s married with two adult children and has recently become a grandfather, the release states.

If re-elected, Milsom says his priorities would be more attainable housing, community safety, dealing with the impacts of climate change, improvements to Highway 97, and continued lobbying for a second BC Hydro line to West Kelowna,
 
Milsom is the first person to declare their intention to run for West Kelowna mayor in the October election. However, it is not yet possible for candidates to even pick up their nomination papers.
 
Milsom was a West Kelowna city councillor from 2008 to 2014, winning re-election once. He did not run for re-election in 2014.