West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom will seek a second term in office this fall.
He announced his intention to seek re-election on Tuesday. Highlights of the current term, he said in a release, include construction of the new Rose Valley water treatment plant, construction of the municipality’s first purpose-built city hall, and various road improvements.
“Milsom leads with integrity, compassion, understanding and action,” a release states. “He tells the truth and keeps his word.”
Milsom, a resident of the Westside since 1992, was a financial planner before retiring and successfully running for mayor in 2018. He’s married with two adult children and has recently become a grandfather, the release states.