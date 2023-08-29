A Helping Hand: For every firefighter on the front lines, there are a bunch of tireless volunteers supporting them and the evacuees forced from their homes

With a view of the smoking hillside and the thumping of helicopters flying buckets of water to try to tame the flames of the McDougall Creek Wildfire, volunteers at West Kelowna’s Royal LePage Place had a constant reminder of why they were there.
Royal LePage Place is one of three emergency support service reception centres activated during the McDougall Creek Wildfire, with others in Vernon and Penticton.
As firefighters fought to save homes and emergency support service volunteers worked around the clock to process thousands of evacuees, other volunteers worked to ease the immediate needs of evacuees while they waited for emergency support.
Inside, the mundane reality of evacuation is noticable.
A Golden Retriever nosed his way along the bags of pet food lined up along the wall facing the ice in Royal Lepage Place as his owner picked up a bag of food and a few treats for him from the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, or ALERT while they were evacuated.
The team was started in 1994 after the Garnet Fire in Penticton, which saw many animals perish.
The team of 25 volunteer responders cover Osoyoos to Lake Country.
When people with pets are evacuated from their homes during a disaster, ALERT goes in and helps animals left behind. ALERT works with both livestock and domestic animals and when given permission from the authorities, can go to people’s properties and evacuate animals left behind or maintain animals left behind with food and water.
The team can also bring animals into their care at their facility in Osoyoos where volunteers are caring for over 200 livestock as well as a facility in Penticton where they are taking in domestic animals such as cats and dogs when they are unable to stay with their evacuated families.
Daryl Meyers, information officer for ALERT, estimated they are looking after 400 animals between those in their facilities and those volunteers are going out and feeding.
“We’re feeding pigs, I went and fed a chameleon, we've got koi fish in ponds, we've got chickens, we've got alpacas, we've got ferrets, frogs, name it,” she said, adding they will be feeding bees, where the trees and flowers around them have been burnt.
The team volunteers have been at Royal LePage Place since the day the fire started.
Meyers drove 17 chickens they evacuated to the ALERT facility in Osoyoos at midnight Monday.
People come in distraught, but they get a sense of relief knowing the ALERT team is able to go in, Meyers said, pointing to a note from one evacuee giving a big thank you to the crew for looking after his Koi fish.
When they go in and feed animals, volunteers call the owners that day and sometimes send photos to let people know their animals are all right.
Taj Kriete was dropping off pet supplies to ALERT, donations he had solicited from Vancouver area pet stores.
Since the start of the fire, Kriete has been driving people to Vancouver, sometimes up to four trips a day, putting thousands of kilometres on his vehicle.
The first few trips were first-year international students at UBCO who had come out early to get ready for the new semester and found themselves facing sudden evacuation.
“They were so scared,” said Kriete.
He also transported people who flew into Kelowna for a layover and got stuck when the airport closed.
While at first, Kriete was transporting people out of pocket, he found he had to ask people to pay what they could to cover gas.
Jennifer Henson, with the Westside Salvation Army, has been working with other volunteers from the Salvation Army emergency disaster services at Royal LePage Place.
Initially, they were asked to serve refreshments to evacuees, but soon realized the wait times were long and often over meal times.
They began working with service groups such as Rotary and Lions as well as local businesses to supply meals to those already in a state of crisis, often upset and hungry.
“We couldn't fix the fact that the fire was happening, but we could give them a meal,” said Henson.
Initially, they served evacuees over 1,000 meals a day. Now that has dwindled to just over 700.
Though sleep deprived, Henson is finding energy in seeing how hard everybody is working together, from firefighters, some of whom have lost their homes, to a 91-year-old volunteer who has been flipping pancakes. “I’ve been in tears more times than I can count,” she said.
There have been small respites, such as when they found out that it was one couple’s second wedding anniversary. Volunteers put together a cake with candles and started singing. “They were just beaming ear to ear,” Henson said.
They also offer crisis support for evacuees waiting for their vouchers from Emergency Support Services. It includes vouchers for the thrift store, personal hygiene items and if necessary, grocery or gas gift cards.
As well, emergency disaster services are helping to feed firefighters, up to 300 per meal, four meals a day. They sometimes find themselves dropping off midnight meals as far away as Wilson’s Landing.
“There's a lot of ways to explain why we do what we do,” said Henson. “But at the end of the day, we’re motivated by love. We just know that the world’s going to be a better place if we love one another.”
When West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club members rallied around emergency disaster services to help, Frank Busch, the club’s president, thought they were volunteering to help strangers. They were shocked to find they were helping their friends and neighbours.
While Busch expected the evacuees would be fearful or stressed, he said they mostly felt a little embarrassed for accepting help.
He told them, “If it was our neighbourhood on fire, you’d be doing this for us.”
One older woman who lost her house had only managed to grab a photo of her late husband on the way out the door.
Emergency disaster services had given her some clothing, hygiene products and food, while emergency support services had given her a hotel room.
Busch asked her if she could use a hug.
“She jumped in my arms and just bawled for three minutes,” he said. “I can’t tell her ‘Oh, it will be all right.' All I can tell her was, 'This too shall pass.’”
Sometimes, the volunteers give something less tangible.
Dana Jones, who had been in charge of monitoring the coffee and drinks, admitted he is a bit of a talker and spent time engaging with evacuees and finding out how they were doing.
“I was being somebody to talk to,” he said.