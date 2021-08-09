The lull in the growth of the White Rock Lake wildfire over the weekend may just have been a temporary reprieve, says the B.C. Wildfire Service.
It is expected the predicted hot weather later this week will bring an return to aggressive fire activity, and firefighters are rushing to curtail as much of the mammoth 560-square kilometre (55,700-hectares) wildfire as possible over the next few days.
The fire, which is threatening communities from the west side of Okanagan Lake all the way to Kamloops, remains one of the biggest wildfires in the province.
On Monday, the wildfire service said fighting the out-of-control blaze was helped by the weather conditions over the weekend, but with a return to hot weather later this week, it is bracing for more fire growth.
Fire information officer Forrest Tower said firefighters were trying to capitalize on a window of opportunity afforded them by the lull caused by cooler weather Sunday and rain that fell on Saturday.
He said firefighters could see aggressive fire behaviour return with flames similar to what they saw last week as temperatures are predicted to soar into the mid to high 30 C range later this week.
The fire has already prompted evacuation orders by the Regional District of Central Okanagan in small communities along Westside Road at the northwest end of Okanagan Lake, including Bouleau Lake Road, Westshore Estates, Valley of the Sun, Fintry and La Casa, and an evacuation alert from La Casa to Traders Cove.
Further north on Westside Road, an evacuation order remains in place for Okanagan Indian Band land but on the weekend it was downgraded in some areas north of Louis Estates to an alert.
OKIB land on the east side of Okanagan Lake west of Vernon also remains on alert. The band, however, said it may be necessary to reissue the evacuation order if the fire threatens those areas again.
Evacuation orders and alerts have also been issued by the regional districts of North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap as a result of the White Rock Lake fire.
Weather conditions on the weekend also allowed the City of Vernon to rescind most of the evacuation alerts it had issued earlier. The Regional District of North Okanagan and municipality of Coldstream were also able to rescind evacuation alerts in some areas.
But hundreds of evacuees are still out of their homes in the North Westside as a result of the fire and evacuation alerts remain in other North Okanagan communities such as Armstrong and Spallumcheen.
Meanwhile, at the north end of the fire, near Kamloops, properties have been destroyed by the flames east of the city and thousands have been forced from their homes by the flames.
The community of Monte Lake sustained extensive damage last week and the mayor of Chase said his community is being threatened by the northern flank of the fire and gusty winds expected Monday were a grave concern.
The fire is currently being fought by 163 wildland firefighters, 138 structure protection personnel, 16 helicopters, additional air support, five danger tree fallers, 53 pieces of heavy equipment and a B.C. Wildfire Service management team and additional support staff.
The wildfire service says crews and structure protection personnel are working in the Westside Road area where the fire is close to properties.
“Where conditions are suitable, crews are continuing along the fire perimeter and direct attacking using water and hand ignitions to tie in lines and secure the perimeter,” it said in an update Monday morning. “Line locators are working on a secondary control line from Salmon River FSR to Okanagan Lake.”
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said structural firefighters from North Westside Fire Rescue are patrolling the area, along with BC Wildfire firefighters and equipment and while it had a report from residents of structural damage in rural, forested areas to the west of Westshore Estates subdivision, with was working to confirm that information.
Emergency Support Services volunteers are staffing a reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna. It was set up to assist residents with in-person registration, and those requiring food and lodging assistance. The centre is open from noon to 8 p.m.
The White Rock Lake Fire is one of 270 wildfires burning across B.C., according to the Ministry of Forests, most in the southern Interior. The province says 6,000 properties remain on evacuation order across the province and a further 32,000 have been told to be prepared to leave on short notice.
Meanwhile, lightning has ignited another fire east of Big White.The Goatskin Creek fire has gown to an estimated 72 hectares since first being reported Firday.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, while it is visible from Big White and the surrounding area, it is burning away from populated areas and was not threatening any structures as of Monday.
The wildfire service currently considers the blaze to be a “monitor” fire and is closely watching it using experienced officers who monitor it in daily aircraft fly-bys. The fire is considered out of control.