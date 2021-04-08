The first crest of a third wave of COVID-19 infections appears to have hit the Central Okanagan.
Thirty people a day tested positive for the disease in the greater Kelowna area last week, up from 20 the week before.
Infection numbers have now risen in four of the past five weeks though they remain below the peak of 50-a-day reached in early December 2020.
New case counts also rose to 33 in Vernon last week, up from 21 the week before, though they declined slightly in Penticton, to 16 from 19.
Most areas of the B.C. Southern Interior saw increased number of infections last week compared to the previous week, according to community-specific information released Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Across B.C., new daily infection records have been set several times since the end of March.
"Provincial COVID-19 incidence increasing rapidly, driven by 15-49 year olds, with more recent and gradual increase in hospitalizations," the BC CDC says in its most recent situation report, covering the period March 21-27.
Across the entire Interior Health region, the incidence of COVID-19 has risen from 24 people per 100,000 population to 41 people per 100,000 population.
However, it remains the case that nobody under 30 in B.C. has died of COVID-19, and only five of the 1,460 people who've died of the disease were between the ages of 30 and 60.
To the end of March, just under 100,000 people in B.C. had tested positive for COVID-19. Five percent have required hospitalization, and 1.4% had died of the disease.
Eighty-seven percent of all deaths have been of people aged 70 or older; this age group accounts for 13% of the B.C. population.