Fourteen more people in the Interior Health region died of COVID-19 between last Friday and Monday.
That makes for a total of 182 people in IH who've died of the disease since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The total provincial death toll is 1,801.
Between Aug. 11-17, 71% of the 3,701 British Columbians who tested positive for COVID-19 had not received any vaccination shots. Eighty-four percent of those who required hospitalization had not been vaccinated.
The province's continuing struggle with COVID-19, and stalling levels of vaccination rates, has prompted the government to introduce a vaccine certificate for people wanting to attend certain social and recreational gatherings effective Sept. 13 (see related story).
"British Columbia has one of the strongest vaccination rates in Canada with 75% of eligible people now fully vaccinated, but there is still more work to do," Premier John Horgan said Monday.
"While our vaccination rate continues to rise, we are still seeing waves of transmission primarily amongst those who are not fully vaccinated," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
Although 84% of British Columbians age 12 and up have had at least one of the two necessary vaccine shots, 1,711 new cases of the disease were confirmed between last Friday and Monday.
Of those, 45% were in the region served by Interior Health. This area accounts for just 15% of B.C.'s population.
There are now 5,056 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., of which 38% are in Interior Health.
The ages of the 14 IH residents who died of the disease between Friday and Monday were not given in the province's daily pandemic update, but the government has said many of the new cases were occurring in people between 20 and 40.