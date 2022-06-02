Flooding could occur in the B.C. Interior this week, the government says, but Mission Creek is still a long way from overtopping its banks.
With warmer weather on the way, the delayed mountain snowmelt will quicken the flow in creeks and rivers, Emergency Management B.C. said in a Thursday release. The flood risk will be further elevated by rainy conditions, the agency says.
“British Columbians are urged to take steps to prepare for spring floods to protect their families and property,” the release states.
“A warming trend this week is increasing temperatures to the highest levels of the season with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall forecast for the weekend. The risk of spring flooding is elevated, particularly in parts of the Interior and North, due to a significant delay of snowmelt from cooler-than-normal conditions in April and May.”
The flow in Mission Creek, Okanagan Lake’s largest tributary, has increased only slightly, from 25 cubic metres per second to 28 cubic metres per second, since last Sunday.
Concerns about the potential for localized flooding along the creek generally don’t develop until flows reach 60 cubic metres per second. Last year, the flow never exceeded 40 cubic metres per second.