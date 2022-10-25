Some Ukrainians who’ve arrived in Kelowna are learning ‘Halloweenglish’.
Newcomers from Ukraine now make up the single-largest ethnic group of learners at Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society.
“We have over 100 volunteers providing one-to-one tutoring support, which is pretty rare these days,” Paul Zuurbrier, the society’s executive director, said in a release.
“Some immigrants have never experienced Halloween before. Explaining Canadian customs and traditions is often part of the learning experience,” he said.
“This helps newcomers have a better connection with the community, and an improved sense of belonging,” he said.
‘Nevermore’, a Halloween-themed fundraiser in support of Project Literacy, will take place this Friday at The View Winery and Vineyard, 2287 Ward Rd.
Tickets are $35, for five wine tastings, appetizers, door prizes, prizes for best costume, photo booth, and a dramatic reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘The Raven’.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.ca and search ‘Nevermore Halloween Fundraiser’.