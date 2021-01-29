The owner of a Kelowna gaming facility has used a 10-month shutdown to prepare for the building's eventual re-opening.
Slot machines have been moved at least six feet apart from each other. High-efficiency air exchangers installed during the era of indoor smoking have been reactivated.
Renovations and decor updates have been undertaken and there's even a plan, expected to be approved by Kelowna city council next week, for a minor expansion to the Chances Kelowna building on Springfield Road.
"When players walk in, they'll notice a lot of improvements. It'll be like a new experience for them," owner Stan Walt said Tuesday.
But while he's eager to rehire 150 furloughed employees and welcome back customers, he doesn't believe he'll be allowed to open Chances anytime soon.
"How long will we be locked up? Go ahead and put in whatever date you want, because I have no idea," Walt said Tuesday. "I don't think there's much of an opportunity to open before summer at the earliest."
All casinos in B.C. have been closed since last March as part of the government's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. In late April, as the government moved toward allowing businesses like restaurants to re-open, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked what might happen with casinos.
"It would be last on my list to consider for reopening at this point," Henry said. "Because we know that that type of environment, one, it's an enclosed environment, and we know that many of the people who frequent that environment are older people, or people with underlying illnesses, perhaps. People who are more vulnerable to having severe illness from COVID-19."
There are 19 casinos and 20 bingo halls or other types of community gaming centres in B.C. Total government revenues from all types of gambling is more than $1.25 billion annually.
Walt, who has been part of the B.C. gaming industry since the mid-1980s, accepts that the closure of casinos was a public health necessity at the onset of the pandemic. But he notes that most other indoor businesses, such as restaurants, shops, and shopping malls, are open with capacity limits and modifications to indoor environments such as the ones undertaken at Chances.
High efficiency air exchangers, dormant on the rooftop at Chances since smoking was banned indoors, have been reactivated. The machines are capable of replacing all the air inside the building six times every hour. "That's near hospital-grade, or better," Walt says.
Pre-pandemic, Chances had 400 seats for bingo, 350 slot machines, and seating for 180 people in an upstairs restaurant and horse wagering area.
When casinos are allowed to re-open, there will be no bingo at Chances for a while. "We'll have to pause bingo because we know we won't be able to have hundreds of people sitting side-by-side," Walt said.
The slot machines have been spaced out throughout the 40,000 square-foot building, six feet apart. There are now 310 slots, and the upstairs capacity will likely be less than half of what it had been, Walt expects. "Our customers will have a lot of elbow room," he says.
Casino industry officials have been frustrated at what appears to be the government's unwillingness to even consider what health and safety measures could be implemented to allow the businesses to re-open, Walt says.
"There's been no credit given by the public health authorities to what casinos could do," Walt said. "And there's been no dialogue with the health authority save for one phone call that Dr. Henry graced us with in October, during which she said that we can just be prepared to be closed on into the new year. It was more like the riot act than a dialogue.
"The restaurant industry, it seems, has a pretty regular dialogue with the public health officer," Walt said. "But for casinos, the government has just simply said, 'You don't count. We won't open you.'"