Kelowna's unemployment rate inched up in May, to 5.8% from 5.7% in April, mirroring a drop in jobs nationwide.
The total number of people working in the Central Okanagan fell by more than 3,000, from 107,600 to 104,200. The local unemployment rate has now risen in three of the last five months.
But greater Kelowna still has Canada's fifth-lowest jobless rate, higher only than Abbotsford, Trois-Rivieres, Sherbrooke, and Quebec City.
And it's considerably below the national jobless rate 8.2%, which is a slight rise from April's rate of 8.1%.
"The unemployment rate was little changed at 8.2% in May, as the number of people who searched for a job or who were on temporary layoff held steady," Statistics Canada said.
"The unemployment rate remained lower than the recent peak of 9.4% seen in January 2021 and considerably lower than its peak of 13.7% in May 2020," Statscan said.
Canada's loss of 68,000 jobs in May was due mainly to the continuing effect of lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, Statscan said.
Last month, B.C. lost 23,200 part-time jobs and gained 21,300 full-time jobs. The province's unemployment rate is unchanged at seven percent.
"While B.C. is well posited to have a strong economic recovery, these job numbers reflect the difficult situation many businesses were in just a couple weeks ago when the Circuit Breaker restrictions were still in effect," Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a government release.
"Since that time, we have launched B.C.'s Restart plan, which has led to increased optimism and hope across the province. Many B.C. businesses, including restaurants, pubs, and accommodations have started to welcome people following Step 1 of the Restart plan, which began on May 25," Kahlon said.
The national labour force - a measure of people who are either working or actively looking for work - dropped 0.3% in May as many jobless people became discouraged and gave up the search for employment.
A similar downward trend in the labour force was observed in greater Kelowna, withe the number of people either working or looking for work fell from 114,100 to 110,600.
After the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 triggered widespread layoffs and business closures, unemployment in greater Kelowna began to rise and peaked at 10.2% in June.
It then fell steadily throughout the remainder of the year, when Kelowna had either the lowest or second-lowest jobless rate in Canada.
In January, Kelowna's unemployment rate was 4.6%. It was 5.2% in February, five percent in March, and 5.7% in April.