In a result that was a surprise to no one, Gord Milsom has been returned as Mayor of West Kelowna for another four years, beating out Peachland resident Andrew Kwaczynski, whose campaign literature used the slogan, New One is Always Better Than Old.
Milsom received 4,410 votes to Kwaczynski’s 855.
“There’s lots to do,” said Milsom after the unofficial results were announced.
“Job one in the new year, we’re going to complete the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant,” he said.
Before the unofficial results were announced there was already a celebratory atmosphere at Milsom headquarters, with the only question being who would make up council.
West Kelowna voters re-elected four incumbents to council, with Stephen Johnston taking the most votes with 2,988, followed by Rick De Jong returning for a fourth term with 2,958, Jason Friesen with 2,565 and Carol Zanon with 2,518.
There will be two new faces on West Kelowna council replacing Doug Findlater and Jayson Zilkie, who did not run again. Tasha Da Silva was elected with 2,595 votes and Garrett Millsap with 2,092 votes.
Da Silva, who had just finished calling her father on the coast with the news of her election, said she was happy her priorities such as affordable housing initiatives as well as economic development for small businesses resonated with the residents of West Kelowna.
“I get a seat at the table to make that happen,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
Behind Millsap by only one vote, Tom Groat received 2,091 votes.
Former councillors Rusty Ensign received 1,581 votes while Bryden Winsby took 1,408 votes.
The rest of the field saw John S. Martin with 1,882 votes, Anthony Bastiaanssen with 1,333 votes, Jasmine Jane Naaykens with 1,265 and Dawn Sylvia with 724 votes.
Chantelle Desrosiers beat out ParentsVoiceBC candidate Laurie Bowen for school trustee 2,937 to 1,924.
Voter turnout was estimated at almost 20%, with 5,522 of an estimated 28,098 eligible voters casting ballots.
Declaration of official results takes place Oct. 19 in council chambers.