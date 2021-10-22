More new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday on Vancouver Island than in the Interior Health region.
New case counts in IH were at 88 while 89 new cases were reported by Island Health. The most new cases, 281, were reported in Fraser Health, with 130 new cases in Northern Health.
Where the IH region recently had, by far, the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases, transmission of the virus has been dropping here and rising elsewhere in B.C.
But a months-long outbreak of COVID-19 continues at Cottonwoods care home in Kelowna with 69 cases and 15 deaths as of Friday, IH reported.
In Penticton, Village by the Station has had 39 cases and three deaths. Haven Hill long-term care has had 12 cases and one death.
A total of 649 new cases of COVID-19 were reported provincewide on Friday, in line with recent daily averages.
The provincial vaccination rate edged up to 89.4% of eligible people 12 and older having had at least one shot.