Greater Kelowna is ranked 28th among 30 Canadian cities on a new environmental assessment based on health-related indicators.
Only Edmonton and Calgary score below Kelowna in the study, published Tuesday in the journal Environment International.
The results are compiled in the new Canadian Environmental Quality Index, produced by Dalhousie University in Halifax. Though Kelowna's overall score - based on factors such as air quality, heat and cold waves, ultraviolet radiation, and access to green space - is near the bottom of the list, there are said to be considerable differences within the municipality itself.
"You wouldn't really think that Kelowna, being nestled in the beautiful fruit-and-berry valleys and wineries, would have a low score, but we're really talking about urban Kelowna," study author Daniel Rainham told The Canadian Press.
"Kelowna also has one of the highest neighborhood values as well," he said.
There is a lot of variability within many of the other 30 cities on the list, he said. "It's not an easy story to tell," Rainham said. "Even though the average values may tell you one thing, there's a lot of variability within those cities."
Each of the 30 cities was assigned a score out of 100. The three highest-ranked were Kingston, Ont. at 66.4, Moncton, N.B., at 66.1, and Regina at 63.3.
The bottom three were Kelowna at 48.2, Calgary at 47.3, and Edmonton at 42.
Kelowna's lowest-ranked neighborhoods - scoring in the 30-40 range - are along Highway 97 North, parts of downtown, in central Rutland, and in the densely populated areas east and west of Glenmore Road. One area, at the far west corner of West Kelowna, is said to have a score between 80 and 90 (see map).
Kelowna's overall low placement could be explained in part by some of the unique characteristics of the many variables considered in the study.
For example, the study looked at outdoor concentrations of fine particulate matter, large quantities of which are released into the air across the B.C. Southern Interior during forest fire season.
And measurements of ultraviolet radiation are influenced by the fact that Kelowna is the seventh sunniest city in Canada in July, receiving an average of 298 hours of sunshine.
Ironically, Kelowna could also suffer on this variable, since it's the 95th darkest city in winter, and Rainham notes in the study that high levels of vitamin D, produced by sunlight, are consistently associated with positive health outcomes.
“There is concern that a majority of Canadians do not achieve adequate levels of vitamin D, particularly during the autumn and winter months,” one section of the study states. “Moderate exposure to UV radiation from the sun has been associated with numerous benefits to health, including reduced risk of cancer mortality, cognitive decline, and obesity.”
The study also took into account the amount of green vegetation across different neighbourhoods in each city. That’s important because studies show a link between good health and being close to nature, Rainham says. The same correlation is true for those who live close to the water, another factor measured in the study.
The length of roads in each neighbourhood and proximity to fuel-fired power plants were also considered in the study. ham said
Rainham said the long-term goal is to make all of the data available to the public by allowing residents to look at an electronic map and zoom in to their neighborhoods.
In response to Kelowna’s poor showing on the list, city officials said: “City staff only learned of this research earlier today, and unfortunately the researchers did not reach out to Kelowna staff in advance to obtain any context about our region.”
Of the seven indicators that were assessed, Danielle Noble-Brandt, the city’s department manager of policy and planning, made a couple of observations.
“We may have scored poorly on the outdoor air pollution metric. The data for this was averaged between 2014 and 2018 and several of those years (for example, 2017 and 2018) had very poor air quality for extended periods of time due to extreme wildfire activity,” Noble-Brandt wrote in an email.
“We may also have scored poorly on extreme temperatures. The study examines both extreme heat and cold, both of which Kelowna experiences being in an arid climate unique within Canada,” she said.
The map of Kelowna produced in the study does not exactly match either the city’s boundaries or the larger Central Okanagan Regional District, Brandt-Noble noted. The ommission of some leafy areas along Mission Creek into South-East Kelowna could have affected the city’s scoring on the green space indicator, she said.
The City of Kelowna is just wrapping up a community risk and vulnerability assessment, which will lay the groundwork for the final phase of a new Climate Resilient Strategy, Noble-Brandt added.