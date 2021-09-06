Vernon city Coun. Dalvir Nahal has died after losing her fight to cancer, local officials announced Monday.
She was 45.
“I am devastated by the loss of Dalvir,” fellow Coun. Akbal Mund said in a City of Vernon press bulletin. “Her courage in her long battle with cancer gave us all hope. Rest in peace my friend. We, as a community, will always remember your unselfish dedication to others.”
Nahal was first elected to council in 2014. During her tenure, she served on many committees including Affordable Housing, Okanagan Basin Water Board and the Tourism Advisory Committee among many others.
She also served as a representative of city council with the Arts Council of North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap North Okanagan Regional Hospital Board, Drought Response Team, Kelowna Airport Advisory Committee, North Okanagan Regional Library, O’Keefe Ranch and Historical Society, Regional Agricultural Advisory Committee, and the Vernon Winter Carnival.
“Despite her illness, she never wavered in her commitment to this community,” said Coun. Kari Gares. “This is a great loss for Vernon which will be felt for years to come. She was truly an inspirational woman who dedicated her life to helping all people, no matter the challenges she faced personally. Her legacy is one of kindness and hope.”