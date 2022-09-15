The overdose crisis is taking a comparatively worse toll on Vernon than Kelowna, new data from the BC Coroners Service indicates.
Twenty-seven people in Vernon died of an illegal drug overdose between January and the end of July. In Kelowna, with a population more than three times greater than Vernon, there have been 51 such fatalities.
As the toxicity of the illegal drug supply soars, both cities are on track to record the greatest number of illegal drug overdoses on record. There were 75 such fatalities last year in Kelowna and there were 43 illegal drug overdoses last year in Vernon.
Across B.C., 192 people died of an illegal drug overdose in July, the BC Coroners Service reported Thursday. That was up 31% from June, and the almost 1,3000 such deaths so far this year is a record for the first seven months of a calendar year.
Overall, the rate of death due to illegal drug overdoses is 42 per 100,000 individuals, more than twice the death rate in 2016 when the public health emergency was declared.
Illegal drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost, the Coroners Service says.
“Families and communities across the province are continuing to suffer the sudden and tragic deaths of loved ones due to toxic drugs,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said Thursday in a release.
“Whether they are chronically substance-dependent or using only occasionally, all of those who access the illicit drug market are vulnerable to serious harms,” Lapointe said, going on to repeat her oft-made call for an expansion of access to a safer drugs supply for those who use substances.
The concentration of fentanyl found in illegal drugs was between four and eight percent in early 2020, the government says. Now, it has increased to 23 percent.
“The street drug supply continues to be terribly, increasingly toxic,” Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, said in a government release.
“That is why we continue to expand much-needed harm reduction services, particularly safe supply and inhalation overdose prevention sites, and we are leading the country on the decriminalization of people who use drugs,” Malcolmson said.