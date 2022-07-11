Several underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway trail are open again.
Underpasses located at Lakeshore, Gordon and Casorso Road bridges were closed in June due to freshet-driven levels in Mission Creek.
The Central Okanagan Regional District (RDCO) parks staff have assessed each location, made repairs as needed and reopened the trail accesses, said a news release.
“Damage assessments are being carried out along the Greenway between the Peck Road parking area, upstream to the Field Road Saskatoon trail access in Scenic Canyon Regional Park,” the RDCO said. “This section remains closed as more substantial repairs are needed. Please respect fencing and barricades that are in place while work is underway to restore trail access.”