Pianos in the Park

Seven pianos have again been placed around Kelowna. Marissa Young and her one-year-old daughter Ava Rose played one of the pianos in the program's inaugural year of 2017.

 Daily Courier file photo

Pianos are again available for playing in seven Kelowna locations with high pedestrian traffic.

It’s the seventh year for ‘Pianos in the Parks’, an idea that was copied by Festivals Kelowna from other cities.

The colourfully decorated pianos are along the waterfront, in the Cultural District, and in central Rutland.