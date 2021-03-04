A firefighter was injured and two pets died at an early morning house fire in West Kelowna.
Crews were called to a blaze on Ponderosa Road just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Five people who were inside the home escaped and are now being looked after by Emergency Support Services. One pet was found by firefighters, but two other animals died in the fire.
One firefighter was injured battling the blaze. "He suffered injuries to his back and knee after falling through the floor during a search for occupants," West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said this morning in an interview.
The injured firefighter was taken to hospital but later released and is recovering at home, Brolund said.
Cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigators will be on the scene throughout the day.