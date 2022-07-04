The Royal Canadian Navy will set sail on Okanagan Lake this week for a five-day training and navigation exercise.
But simply getting here, via an overland convoy of four ‘Defender’ boats, was also a challenging task for members of the RCN’s Naval Security Team.
“There’s a lot of work involved in putting something like this together,” RCN Sub-Lieutenant Wilson Ho said Monday in an interview.
Among its duties, the team is charged with protecting other RCN vessels while crews are on leave or engaged in routine shipboard maintenance. Twenty coxswains, crew members, and support personnel will be involved in the Okanagan exercise.
“People will see us out on the water transiting the lake between Vernon and Penticton,” Ho said. “Our intent is to make sure our sailors are ready for the full spectrum of duties associated with deployment, how to navigate the boats properly, how to do tactical maneuvers, etc.”
Team members are primarily reservists, with Regular Force members rounding out the team on deployments. "The security team is self-sustaining and able to operate anywhere in the world," Ho said.
It’s a “relatively rare event” for the Royal Canadian Navy to have four vessels brought to Okanagan Lake for training purposes, he said.
Members of the Naval Security Team will set up an information desk next to the Kelowna Yacht Club the next few days for interested members of the public to come by and ask questions about the Royal Canadian Navy.
Although the Defender boats are armed with 50 calibre machine guns, Ho said, no ammunition has been brought to the Okanagan for the exercise.