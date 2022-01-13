The provincial government should work with owners of gyms, nightclubs, and bars to devise ways the businesses could safely re-open, Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart says.
But in making a call for greater dialogue and collaboration, Stewart stressed people must still follow the existing public health orders.
"We support the provincial health officer and all of the health orders issued up to this point," Stewart said Thursday in an interview.
"I'm just challenging Health Minister (Adrian) Dix and (PHO) Dr. Bonnie Henry to reconsider the way they're approaching these closures," he said. "I think it's time for the government, after this long long period of time, to consider putting away the rulebook and coming out with a playbook.
"And the playbook would be, let's find a way that we can do things differently," he said. "That's all I'm trying to say."
Stewart wrote a letter this week to Dix saying he believed there were ways that gyms, closed since late December, could safely re-open. He said gyms were important for many people's physical and mental well-being and suggested such things as limited capacity, visits by appointment only, and other protocols followed in earlier phases of the pandemic.
"Gyms and fitness owners would appreciate the opportunity to work with the PHO to avoid being shut down on a presumption," Stewart's letter stated.
Some read the letter as an endorsement of a defiant stand taken by one West Kelowna gym to remain open despite the cancellation of its municipal business licence and the imposition of at least one $2,500 provincial fine for violating the closure order.
But Stewart said that wasn't the case and he was just questioning the government's decision to close gyms without any consultation. "I've heard from gym owners of solutions that weren't even talked about. They were just ignored," he said.
"I feel that Dr. Henry didn't give due diligence and fair opportunity to the impacted businesses," he said.
"Government has a responsibility to protect people's health but on the flip side of that they also have a responsibility to be respectful and not be arbitrary," Stewart said. "Everything's off the table as soon as you put an order in place."
Asked previously about her decision on Dec. 21 to close gyms, Henry said the evidence was clear the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread more quickly in environments where people are working out and breathing hard.