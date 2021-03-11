Foreign farmhands should be a more familiar sight this year on Okanagan orchards and vineyards.
The provincial government estimated Thursday that 11,000 Mexicans and people from Caribbean countries will come to B.C. this summer through the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program.
That's equivalent to the numbers seen in 2018 and 2019, and up from the approximately 7,000 who came last year when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic complicated travel.
"These seasonal workers are so vital to our farming communities and play an integral role in preserving our province's food supply," Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in a release.
About 5,000 foreign farmhands came to the Okanagan annually before a decline in numbers to around 3,000 last year due to the pandemic.
"We certainly hope we'll get back to the 5,000 level but we'll have to wait and see," BC Fruit Growers Association executive director Glen Lucas said in an interview. "I know some growers are already getting anxious because workers they had expected to arrive by now still aren't here."
The big surge in foreign farmhands usually happens in late spring and early summer, Lucas says.
Seasonal workers who come to B.C. have to test negative for COVID-19 before they are allowed on planes out of Mexico or Caribbean countries. They are also tested when they land in Canada.
And, regardless of the test result, they must spend 14 days in quarantine in Vancouver hotels. The provincial government pays for their hotel, food, and translation services during the quarantine period.
Last year, it cost the government $17 million to house and feed quarantined workers. Sixty-four of the foreign farmhands who arrived in B.C. tested positive for COVID-19; all were put into isolation and all recovered.
Again this year, workers do not develop signs of the disease during quarantine will be transported to the farm or agricultural operation where they are to be employed.
On-farm quarters where the foreign workers are housed are inspected by provincial officials to ensure compliance with relevant COVID-19 safety protocols.
Last year, during the first phase of the pandemic, the BC Fruit Growers Association had to cancel two planes it had chartered out of Mexico to bring foreign farmhands to the Okanagan because there weren't enough workers to fill the aircraft.
Through all of 2020, about 3,000 foreign farmhands worked in the Okanagan, the BCFGA estimates.