British Columbians won’t have to wear masks while inside public spaces effective Friday.
The end of the mask mandate was announced today by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Visitation will been restored at long-term care homes, capacity limits have been lifted for religious services, and the ban against overnight child and youth camping has been lifted.
And use of the B.C. Vaccine Card, which has been necessary to gain entry to restaurants and other venues, will end on April 8 at midnight.
Public health guidelines that currently apply in B.C. schools, such as the requirement that children and staff wear masks, will be revised after Spring Break.
The government says the restrictions can be lifted because of high COVID-19 vaccination rates and falling rates of hospitalizations due to the disease.
"We are progressing well and we're going in the right direction," Henry said during a news conference. "And it really is thanks to people in British Columbia stepping up and doing what we needed to do.
"Over 90% of British Columbians 12 and over have received two doses of vaccine and about 56% of people have received that important booster dose.
"Our hospitalizations continue to decrease, which is also really good news (and) the number of people in critical care has decreased. This is encouraging because as transmission goes down, so the risks to all of us go down in the community.
"Our approach has always been to only have the minimum necessary restrictions to keep people safe and to prevent transmission, particularly to those who are more susceptible to severe illness with COVID-19.
"I'm incredibly grateful to the millions of people throughout our province for your willingness and support in adopting our COVID-19 safety measures. Your efforts, combined with these high vaccination rates, have saved countless lives.
"Together, we've done what is right at the right time and now we are in a place where we can once again adjust our approach," Henry said.
