Nearly 76 years after he helped save a swimmer from drowning near Ottawa, a retired Penticton businessman has finally received the medal of bravery that resulted from his heroism.
Patrick Coburn, 94, collected the medal Friday from Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, who stood in for representatives of the Royal Canadian Humane Society.
While he was initially recognized for the award in 1946, the bronze medal was never actually delivered because the Second World War threw a wrench into the society’s works.
That’s where things stood until last year, when Coburn’s daughter, Tracy, reached out to the society to see if a medal could still be presented.
Back on July 1, 1945, Coburn was a “well-known athlete and life-guard” employed at Brighton Beach Aquatic Club on the Rideau River, according to an Oct. 9, 1946, article in the Ottawa Citizen that detailed his heroic efforts.
That day, 17-year-old Jean Mark Aubin “became exhausted and sank below the surface near the centre of the Rideau River while swimming at Brighton Beach,” the article continues.
“Mr. Coburn recovered the victim and towed him to a diving tower, where he revived Mr. Aubin by the application of artificial respiration.”
Coburn soon after embarked on a 10-year career in professional hockey, which eventually brought him to Penticton in 1958 as a player-coach for the Vees.
He spent the next six decades working for himself in the real estate and insurance businesses, before retiring at the age of 89.
The Royal Canadian Humane Society is headquartered in Edmonton and has been in existence since 1894.
The group’s mission is: “To recognize such deeds of heroism, by Canadians in civilian life, who, through their alertness, skills and concern, save or attempt to save a life, especially where those actions lie outside the ordinary duties of the person involved.”