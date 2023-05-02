Permanent crane workers memorial considered

Plans for a permanent memorial to honour the people killed in Kelowna’s 2021 crane collapse will move forward this summer.
The North Okanagan Labour Council is spearheading the project that will see a memorial built at Knowles Heritage Park at Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street.
“We’re really excited about it,” said NOLC vice president Kelly Hutchinson following a Day of Mourning ceremony hosted by the council and WorkSafeBC on Friday.
Engineering company Ecora is designing the memorial. The group has experience in this kind of project, Hutchinson said, and is consulting with families of the five people who were killed when the crane came crashing down.
Impromptu memorials that popped up after the collapse may be incorporated into the design.
“That was really organic,” said Hutchinson. “Probably the most iconic symbol in Kelowna was that vest, the safety vest people were hanging on their doors and all around.”
The Roofing Contractors Association of B.C. is putting up $10,000 to design the memorial. The total cost could be $100,000, but Hutchinson said unions, companies and individuals have already said they want to donate.
The hope is to have renderings by about June, launch a fundraising campaign, then start the project.
The next Day of Mourning ceremony could be held at the memorial.
The NOLC has held its ceremony at Ben Lee Park for years. The group, an umbrella organization for unions in the North and Central Okanagan, sponsored a bench and tree at the park in memory of workers killed and injured on the job.
Workers Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer and Patrick Stemmer as well as Brad Zawislak, who was in a nearby office building, were killed on July 12, 2021, when the crane collapsed while being dismantled at a downtown construction site.
“WorkSafeBC has completed its investigative fieldwork and is finalizing an investigation report,” said Yesenia Dhott, media relations officer, in an email. “However, at this time, we do not have a timeline for you on the release of the investigation report.”
Why is it taking so long? Perhaps because “Over the last 21 months, WorkSafeBC has worked with subject-matter experts and engineers to examine the crane components, sequence of events, and work procedures that took place during the crane dismantling process. WorkSafeBC investigators also examined all relevant documentation and other evidence, in addition to conducting witness interviews,” Dhott wrote.
WorkSafe has also launched a crane safety initiative to identify and eliminate unsafe work practices and equipment hazards.
Danielle Pritchett, mom of Cailen Vilness, who was killed in the collapse, said bullying in the workplace prevents workers from speaking out about unsafe conditions.
“Workers are being bullied to take shortcuts in safety to save time. That’s a problem for me and that was a problem also for my son,” she said.
“If we’re going to address safety, we need to address the bullying that goes on as well.”
Pritchett was briefly a workplace safety officer. “I’ve seen it first hand myself, where employees or workers are considering safety a joke and they would purposely try to do things around me that were unsafe and laugh about it in the lunch room.”
Kaitiland Laverman described how some encouragement turned her life around after an injury.
She worked in bomb disposal with the military reserve and was also a firefighter and paramedic. Those careers ended when her foot got crushed by moving rocks on a bomb-disposal mission.
She’s member of the Okanagan Indian Band, where leftover bombs from Second World War training are still scattered.
After multiple surgeries and learning to walk again, she trained be a health and safety officer, only to be let go by her employer.
“After my injury, I lost everything,” she said. But Laverman said a member of the Okanagan Training and Development Council encouraged her to find a new way to help people – and now she works there.
“For the first time in my life, I started an office job. For the first time in my life, I became truly intimidated,” she said.
“I became lucky because I had encouragement.”
WorkSafe reported 181 work-related deaths in B.C. in 2022. One hundred and seven were the result of occupational disease and 61 the result of previous asbestos exposure. Six people died of COVID-19 exposure, WorkSafe’s Len Tarling told the ceremony.
Six workplace-related deaths were recorded in the Central Okanagan, two in the North Okanagan and two in the Okanagan-Similkameen regional district.
Workplace injury and illness resulted in about four million lost days of work.
NOLC President Ian Gordon said workplace injuries are underreported. Many workers are afraid to report their injuries. Statistics aren’t kept for independent contractors, under-the-table workers or the self-employed.
Gig workers lack health and safety protections.
“If a food delivery person trips and hurts themselves leaving your food, they don’t qualify for workers’ comp,” said Gordon.
Gordon and WorkSafe’s Tarling reminded workers they can refuse unsafe work.
“I have seen the devastating consequences of workplace injuries, illness and disease, where so many lives were changed forever, and I’ve also seen that many of the incidents could have been avoided,” said Tarling, a safety officer.
The Day of Mourning has been observed in Canada since 1984.