Builders showed great interest in a city-sponsored competition to see what kind of four-plexes could be constructed on regular-sized city lots, Kelowna councillors will hear Monday.
Fifty-six proposals were submitted with city staff and outside experts then choosing three winners and an honourable mention.
“The competition was promoted locally, nationally, and internationally,” reads part of a staff report to council.
The city is considering allowing up to 3,000 new fourplexes in areas of Rutland, the Lower Mission, and Glenmore where such multi-family structures are not currently permitted.
This kind of housing, called infill, promotes a variety of housing choices, makes better use of existing infrastructure, and may help promote greater affordability, city officials say.
“Focusing growth in areas with existing infrastructure such as roads, schools, parks, and transit helps build resilient neighbourhoods with access to daily services,” city manager Doug Gilchrist told council when the infill challenge competition was launched last summer.
Various city policies and bylaws would need to be changed to allow for the proliferation of the newfangled fourplexes, which would typically be constructed on lots developed in the ‘60s and ’70s.
The city did a blanket rezoning in 2017 of more than 800 properties in downtown and central Kelowna allowing four-plexes on standard, 50-foot wide lots. Applications involving pre-approved building styles were fast-tracked and some fees were waived.
Many of those properties have been redeveloped or approved for redevelopment with fourplexes, but there have been some concerns about streetscape monotony given only two pre-approved building styles were set by the city.
The intention with the next round of the infill housing is to offer builders more pre-approved four-flex styles, to avoid similar concerns.