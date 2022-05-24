The ‘Dine and Chat’ group is still going strong despite the challenges of the pandemic, founder Gloria-Jean Seymour says.
“We’re very much alive and well,” Seymour says. “I’m still enjoying the journey that I'm on, bringing together single seniors to curb their loneliness and nurture friendships.
“Presently, we have grown to over 360 contacts,” she says.
The ‘Dine and Chat’ group meets every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation at Deli City, 1889 Springfield Rd. New members are always welcome.
Seymour founded ‘Dine and Chat’ in 2018 as a way for people aged 55 and up to meet new friends in a casual atmosphere.
“There’s no membership fees and it’s certainly not a dating service,” Seymour said in a 2019 interview. “Although - I have to be honest with you, some of them have hooked up.
“It’s really just a way to put a smile on people’s faces,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of older, maybe isolated folks out there who want to get out more and do more socializing.”
At the May 10 gathering, diners wore a colourful array of homemade hats to celebrate spring.
Participants have ranged in age from 55 up to 100. While ‘Dine and Chat’ was originally conceived for singletons, married couples are also welcome.
- For more information, email dinechat2018@gmail.com