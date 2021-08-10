Provincial officials say B.C. Wildfire crews continue to battle the huge, out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire on several fronts ahead of what they expect to be a return to hot, dry and possibly gusty weather later this week.
In an update, Tuesday afternoon, Rick Manwaring, deputy forests, lands, natural resource operation and rural development minister, told reporters firefighters have been working with locals to fight the 56,000-hectare blaze.
And he reiterated concerns expressed by provincial politicians about residents living in areas evacuated due to the fire who are staying behind and ignoring orders to leave.
“Our biggest concern is people and property,” said Manwaring. “I am concerned about anyone remaining behind in evacuated areas. The thought of losing community members terrifies me.”
Currently, the White Rock Lake fire evacuations are some of the 63 evacuation orders covering 6,219 properties in B.C. where 262 wildfires are now burning.
Thirty-one of those fires, including the White Rock Lake fire, are classed as fires of note.
On Tuesday, the Regional District of Central Okanagan said it did not expect to lift any more of the existing evacuation orders it has in place for communities along Westside Road after rescinding some on Monday.
On Monday, the regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre rescinded evacuation orders for the La Casa Resort, Fintry, Upper Fintry and Shalal Road areas and properties north of, and including, 6409 Westside Road to La Casa.
While residents were allowed to return home, they were warned to be on alert as they may have to leave again at moment’s notice if the fire threatens their properties again.
According to North Westside Fire Rescue, recent cooler temperatures also helped slow the fire’s growth in the area and led to some good days on the fire line for firefighters.
A 50-kilometre contingency fire guard is being built south of the fire’s perimeter from Fintry to the south of Chapperon Lake.
The wildfire currently stretches from Kamloops to Vernon and the north end of Okanagan Lake. It is being fought by 163 wildland and 138 structural firefighters. Sixteen helicopters, 53 pieces of heavy equipment and a wide variety of support and logistical staff are also helping fight the fire 24 hours a day.
Vernon’s Kin Race Track has been turned into a camp for 350 firefighters many of whom are battling the White Rock Lake blaze.
On Tuesday Manwaring also defended the wildfire service’s response to the fire when it engulfed parts of Monte Lake.
He said crews reacted quickly but faced a rank 6 wildfire and winds gusting at 40-60 km/h.
“That made it very challenging even for structural protection units to protect properties,” he said. "Our structural protection teams were in there, supported by our BC Wildfire Service staff.
At that point, the fire had been burning for some time, he added, and crews were trying to fight the spread of the flames.
Some residents of the Monte Lake area have expressed concern about the firefighting effort to save their town. It is believed much of the town has been burned, but so far there has not been a specific damage estimate.
In addition to the damage that the flames can do, the public is also being warned about the heat that is expected in the next few days.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the public should be aware of the heat and look for ways to stay cool and make sure their neighbours, especially if they are elderly and live on their own, are also being checked on.
An Environment Canada weather statement warns of temperatures rising to about 35 in the Okanagan this week with nighttime minimums at about 18. The hottest days are forecast to be Thursday to Saturday.