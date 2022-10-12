The Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, Tracy Gray, has been appointed the party’s critic on employment issues.
She was named to the post by new party leader Pierre Poilievre, whom she supported early in the campaign to replace former leader Erin O’Toole.
Gray says criticizing the governing Liberals’ position on jobs and inflation will be among her priorities in Parliament.
“The Liberal government’s record spending has led to some of the highest inflation rates we’ve seen in a generation, meaning workers’ salaries are no longer keeping up to increases in the cost of living,” Gray said in a Wednesday release.
“We need intelligent policies which will solve these gaps, and now claw-back income-tested government benefits for those who wish to work more,” Gray said.
Gray, first elected in 2019, has been in the Tories shadow cabinet since then, with portfolios related to small business, interprovincial trade, and international trade.
Her new position is formally Shadow Minister for Employment, Future Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion.
“This new role is vitally important to Kelowna-Lake Country and the Okanagan, where we continue to face a severe labour shortage, whether for our farms, tourism operators, manufacturers, or small business - this crisis is something I hear about every day, in every sector.”
The Liberal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion is MP Carla Qualtrough of Delta.