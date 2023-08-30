A new evacuation alert in West Kelowna was triggered by the McDougall Creek fire’s spread close to a steep ravine, not by a controlled burn that got out of control, West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund says.
The approximately 3,000 residents of Glenrosa, who had so far been mainly unaffected by the fire, have been told they should be prepared to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.
‘’With the position of the fire and the direction of the winds that were forecast, there was a very real chance that that fire could come down into Glenrosa, the one area that hasn’t been touched by this in our community,’’ Brolund said in an interview Wednesday morning.
Concerns had been that the fire would get into the Powers Creek canyon, a steep and heavily wooded canyon that separates Glenrosa from neigborhoods to the north and east. Firefighting would have been extremely difficult in that terrain, and the blaze could have reached homes in Glenrosa.
‘’The winds certainly materialized, but they also came with higher humidity and with rain, and that meant the fire basically stayed where it was,’’ he said. “It was a quiet night.’’
Hand ignitions have taken place in some forested areas around West Kelowna in recent days to burn off trees and debris that might have otherwise caught fire. Brolund said those operations remained under control and were not responsible for triggering the Glenrosa evacuation alert.
“There was nothing that was out of control (on Tuesday),’’ he said. “It was the fact that the fire had made it to a place where it threatened to get into the Powers Creek canyon. And if it had gotten into that area, it would have been very difficult to take suppression actions safely. So that was really the reason for the Glenrosa evacuation alert.’’
Meanwhile, some residents of West Kelowna Estates were escorted back into the neighborhood on Tuesday to see the devastation left behind by the fire.
Sixty-nine properties suffered significant or total loss in West Kelowna, and another 94 properties were damaged or destroyed in unincorporated areas to the north off Westside Road.
“Today will be another difficult day as we conduct tours in the most damaged neighborhoods. People will really see the devastation today,” he said.
“But many, many homes were saved,” Brolund said. “And it’s really my hope that, by the beginning of next week, we’re able to have everyone back, but there’s lots of factors at play there.’’
Weather conditions look favourable for firefighting, with overnight lows of about 12 C and 80 percent chance of rain on Thursday.
“‘’There’s puddles out there on the ground and everything is soaked, so that’s very good, and I know there’s more rain in the forecast,” Brolund said. “Anytime we have to bring out our long sleeves and jackets, that’s a positive sign.”
Still, given the fire covers almost 13,000 hectares and is spread through many forested hills around West Kelowna, efforts to fully suppress the blaze will continue for weeks and will depend to a significant degree on the weather in September, Brolund said.
“This fire’s not going to be out tomorrow, or the day after,’’ he said. “We’re going to deal with this threat for weeks and weeks to come. The Okanagan can often have an extended summer into September, and this threat is right there on our doorstep.’’