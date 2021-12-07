The popular but cramped Island Stage in Waterfront Park, where artists perform in front of a grassy amphitheatre, needs an upgrade, city officials say.
The city should spend $50,000 of taxpayer money for a consultant to assess the nearly 30-year-old stage and suggest ways it could be improved, councillors will be told in Thursday’s 2022 budget-setting session.
“While one of Kelowna’s premier event spaces, the facility has a number of constraints and functional issues that hold it back from realizing its full potential,” municipal managers write in the budget document.
Among the stage’s deficiencies, they say, are its lack of a dressing room, overall layout, and lack of storage space. If the venue is eventually upgraded, city managers say, it would attract even more events and generate more revenue for the municipality.
Island Stage is in the middle of one of the man-made shallow lagoons constructed as part of Waterfront Park’s creation in the early 1990s. It’s connected to a crescent-shaped, grassy seating area by two suspended concrete walkways.
Some other proposed increases to the city’s operating budget for its active living and culture department include:
- $370,000 for a new box office and front-of-house improvements at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- $105,000 for next year’s ‘Meet Me on Bernard’ program which sees the banning of motorized vehicles along several blocks of the main downtown street
- $10,000 for a new scoreboard and fencing at King Stadium, a baseball venue, on Gaston Avenue
- $50,000 for a new concession stand at Elks Stadium, another baseball venue, located nearby on Recreation Avenue. As part of the city’s healthy foods strategy, deep fryers will be replaced with convection ovens
- $50,000 for a new ticket booth at the Apple Bowl
- $20,000 for a study on what it would cost to bring the 62-year-old Memorial Arena in downtown Kelowna into compliance with building code provisions that would allow it to host more events