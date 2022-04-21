Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the Interior Health region have risen to 103 from 80 last week, new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control indicates.
And province-wide, such hospitalizations have increased from 364 to 485.
But despite the 33% overall increase in hospitalizations related to the disease, the number of people requiring treatment in intensive care has not risen substantially.
In the IH region, seven people with COVID-19 are in intensive care, up from six last week. The week-over-week increase in comparable provincial numbers was from 36 to 38.
In the past week, seven more deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the IH region, making the toll 388 since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.
Across B.C., there were 27 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week, for a total of 3,077 such fatalities.