The road up Knox Mountain could be closed to vehicles permanently.
City officials say a permanent closure is one option that will be considered in a review of park management methods.
Vehicles have not been permitted on Knox Mountain Drive since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
"The city is considering whether vehicles should be permitted on the roadway and, if so, under what conditions," states a city release issued Tuesday.
A public survey on the future uses of Knox Mountain has been launched by city. The survey will remain on the city website until May 31.
"Survey responses will be combined with safety analysis, technical road standards, current park usage data, and other factors to make a final recommendation to council by early summer," on whether the current road closure should be made permanent, the release states.
Knox Mountain covers 367 ha. First use of the site as parkland occurred in 1939 when Dr. Benjamin deFurlong Boyce donated 78 ha. of land to the city for $1.
The paved road up the mountain is about 3.5 km.-long, has 10 hairpin corners, and involves an elevation change of 245 metres.
An annual car race known as the Knox Mountain Hill Climb was first held in 1957. It was not staged last year and won't be held again this year on its traditional date of the Victoria Day long weekend because of the ongoing pandemic.
Another question begins 'If' vehicles are to be permitted - although vehicles were permitted for decades before the road was closed to cars and trucks last year at the onset of the pandemic - and offers five possible time-related answers as well as the answer 'Vehicles should not be permitted'.